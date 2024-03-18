Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE DT opened at $45.61 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.