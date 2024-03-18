Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Workday by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $268.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,155 shares of company stock valued at $78,321,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

