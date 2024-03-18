Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,989,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,890,000 after buying an additional 7,926,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

