Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 586,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $14,034,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,184,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,912,000 after acquiring an additional 433,354 shares during the period.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.09 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $3,094,267. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.