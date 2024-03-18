Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $21.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.63 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.71. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $7,184,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,012,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

