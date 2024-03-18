Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $21.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.95. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $289.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.