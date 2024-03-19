1,142 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

