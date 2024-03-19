175 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $264.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.