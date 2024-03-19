1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 17,710 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $236.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

