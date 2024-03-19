24,213 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

