24,213 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

