2,678 Shares in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

