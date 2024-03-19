27,131,389 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,131,389 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.79% of CRH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $84.91.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

