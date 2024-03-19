4,700 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 188.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,367 shares of company stock worth $1,493,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.38 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

