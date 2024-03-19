5,960 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NUMV stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.