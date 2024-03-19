95,363 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 166,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of OCUL opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

