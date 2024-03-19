AAR (AIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAR Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

