Abacus Life (ABL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life Price Performance

Shares of ABL opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Abacus Life has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

