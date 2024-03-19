Abacus Life (ABL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Abacus Life Price Performance
Shares of ABL opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Abacus Life has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Abacus Life
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Life
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.