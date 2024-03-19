Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

