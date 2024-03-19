Accenture (ACN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $372.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 12-month low of $250.01 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.22 and its 200 day moving average is $339.32.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Accenture by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

