Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 372,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of ACRV opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

