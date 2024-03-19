Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ADX opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

