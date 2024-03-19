ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.

ADENTRA Price Performance

HDIUF opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.