Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $627.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.74. Adobe has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

