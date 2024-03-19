Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $700.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $705.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $583.38 and its 200-day moving average is $573.74. Adobe has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

