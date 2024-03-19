Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $590.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $627.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $513.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.74. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

