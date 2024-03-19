Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $675.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $627.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $513.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $583.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.74. Adobe has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

