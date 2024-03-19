Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,468 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.