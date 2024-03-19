Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.25.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

