Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 316 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 272,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $731.54 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $716.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.01. The stock has a market cap of $324.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

