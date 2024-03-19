Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Graco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

