Advance Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 26.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $332,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPLG stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

