Advance Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3,337.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $33,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $166.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

