Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 314 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $448.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.