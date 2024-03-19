Advance Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,829 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

