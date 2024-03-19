Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,868 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 9.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $115,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth about $109,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

