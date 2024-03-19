Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $207.95 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 16.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $207,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,066 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,879,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

