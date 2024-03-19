Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

