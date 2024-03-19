Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $302,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

