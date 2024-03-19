Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.