Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $644,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after acquiring an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

