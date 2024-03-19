Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

