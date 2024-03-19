Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

