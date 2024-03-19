Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.