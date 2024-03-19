Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $339,000 Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

CGGO stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

