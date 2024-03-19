Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $475,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,916,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

