Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.