Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $646.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

