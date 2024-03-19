Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $124.22 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

