Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

